Kuminga (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
With Kuminga out, Jamychal Green, Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb are candidates for extended frontcourt minutes. Kuminga's next opportunity to play will be in Friday's matchup with the Knicks.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Puts up 15 points from bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: In line for larger role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Nets season-high 18 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Gets nod with four starters out•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Third-year option picked up•