Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Kuminga has been sidelined for the past two games, but he's considered day-to-day. If Kuminga is forced to miss a third straight, more minutes would become available for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Gary Payton.
