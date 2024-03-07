Kuminga notched 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-90 win over the Bucks.

After being held to just six points by the Celtics on Sunday, Kuminga was back to his usual level of production in this one as he dropped 20-plus for the fourth time in the last five games. The third-year forward moved into the starting lineup in late January and hasn't looked back, averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 boards, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 19 contests while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.