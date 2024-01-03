Kuminga provided 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Magic.

Kuminga finished as the Warriors' second-highest scorer. The total is a further sign of Golden State's gradual move away from Andrew Wiggins, who logged only 21 minutes off the bench. With no timetable for Draymond Green's (suspension) return, Kuminga should continue to log double-digit scoring totals for the foreseeable future.