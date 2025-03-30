Kuminga (undisclosed) exited to the locker room with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga walked back to the locker room gingerly following a hard fall on a drive to the basket. The 22-year-old appeared to reach for his lower back after the fall, and if he's unable to return Sunday, Gui Santos could receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.