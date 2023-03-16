Kuminga (ankle) posted eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 19 minutes in Wednesday's 134-126 loss to the Clippers.

Kuminga had started in his most recent appearance March 7 before missing the Warriors' subsequent three contests with a right ankle sprain, but he was limited to a bench role in his return while head coach Steve Kerr rolled out a top-unit frontcourt of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Though Kuminga saw a modest minutes count and turned in a rather underwhelming stat line, he could be in store for a boost in both playing time and production in Friday's game in Atlanta. Draymond Green is expected to serve a suspension for that contest after he accrued his 16th technical foul of the season Wednesday, and the Warriors will likely rely on the likes of Kuminga, Looney, Patrick Baldwin and JaMychal Green to cover Green's vacated minutes.