Kuminga is starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga has started a game and come off the bench so far through two games in February, and the Warriors will roll him out as a starter Monday night. He started Thursday's clash against the Nuggets and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes.
