Kuminga will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Unsurprisingly, Kuminga will start as the Warriors' regulars get the night off. The second-year forward has gotten off to a slow start this season, but he's averaged 19.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per 36 minutes for his career.

