Kuminga will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors are resting the majority of their regulars, so Ty Jerome, Donte DiVincenzo and Kuminga will join Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney in the starting lineup Friday. Across his previous four starts this year, the second-year forward has averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.