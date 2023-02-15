Kuminga chipped in 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 loss to the Clippers.

Kuminga didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted his second-best scoring mark of the month while also posting decent numbers in the rebounds category. Kuminga seems set for a bench role the rest of the season but is finding ways to produce, as evidenced by the fact that he's scored in double digits in four of his eight outings in February.