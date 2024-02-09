Kuminga recorded 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Thursday's 131-109 win over the Pacers.

Kuminga has embraced a more prominent role on both ends of the court of late, and he has responded by posting the best stretch of his professional career. He has scored 15-plus points in 12 games in a row, including a five-game stretch in which he averaged 25.6 points per contest between Jan. 12 and Jan. 25. During that 12-game span, Kuminga is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from three-point range.