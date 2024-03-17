Kuminga posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 win over the Lakers.

Kuminga got off to an impressive start in the first quarter, and while he cooled off as the game progressed, he still finished as one of Golden State's best offensive weapons. He's having a breakout season, and the numbers back that up. Since the start of January, Kuminga is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from three-point range.