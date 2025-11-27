Head coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga (knee) was "moving well" during a 5-on-5 scrimmage and the team has a check-in scheduled for Friday, but there remains no timetable for return, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kuminga was assigned to the G League Wednesday morning to participate in a scrimmage, and he was recalled by Golden State afterward. While the scrimmage seemingly went well, the young forward remains without a timetable for return. However, it's possible Friday's check-in could provide more clarity on when Kuminga is expected back. He's recovering from bilateral knee tendinitis, an issue that has sidelined him since Nov. 14.