Kuminga left Saturday's game versus the Grizzlies with 2:27 left in the second quarter after an awkward landing, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga appeared to tweak his ankle and limped to the locker room. Until the Warriors provide an update, fantasy managers should consider him questionable to return.
