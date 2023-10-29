Kuminga (foot) is available for the Warriors' matchup with the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga is dealing with left foot soreness but it is not bad enough to keep him out of the lineup. The third-year pro has had an impressive start to the season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.0 minutes per game in the team's first two contests. Kuminga should see a decrease in minutes going forward with teammate Draymond Green returning to the lineup, but if he continues to produce at a high level it will be difficult to see him without a significant role off the bench.