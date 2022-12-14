Kuminga finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Bucks.

Kuminga got off to a slow start with only five points scored in the first half, but he caught fire in the fourth quarter, dropping 13 points on 4-for-5 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He's now scored in double figures in each of his last four matchups after being held to three total points across his first two games in December.