Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be making significant adjustments to the rotation Wednesday evening, and it sounds like Kuminga's minutes will be getting cut, making him a risky guy to deploy in daily fantasy leagues. He hasn't cleared the 30-minute mark since Nov. 5.
