Kuminga closed Thursday's 117-114 victory over the Raptors with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

In his fifth game back from an ankle injury that cost him over two months of action, Kuminga delivered another steady scoring effort from the second unit. The fourth-year forward is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 boards, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.4 minutes since rejoining the lineup, but Kuminga's workload and usage could be set to increase if Stephen Curry (pelvis) ends up missing more time after checking out of Thursday's game early.