Kuminga produced 25 points (12-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 win over the Knicks.

The third-year forward has seen his usage and production increase the last two games with Andrew Wiggins (personal) away from the team. Kuminga has topped 20 points in each of those contests, after averaging 14.9 points and shooting a woeful 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from beyond the arc over the prior nine games. Moses Moody has been starting in Wiggins' place, but Kuminga appears as though he'll be the biggest beneficiary of the extra looks available.