Kuminga notched 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Draymond Green (suspension) and Stephen Curry (knee) both unavailable, Kuminga got his first start of the year and led the Warriors in scoring on the night while setting a new season high in points. The third-year forward has been seeing a bigger role in the offense in general, and he's averaging a career-high 12.3 points a night despite shooting a career-worst 42.0 percent from the floor and 18.5 percent from three-point range. Should his field-goal shooting creep back above 50 percent, Kuminga would seem to be poised for a breakout.