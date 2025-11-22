Kuminga (knee) is going through an on-court workout Friday and head coach Steve Kerr said the hope is Kuminga will be able to practice Sunday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Kuminga has missed five consecutive contests due to bilateral knee tendinitis, and if he's able to participate in Sunday's practice, a return for Monday's game would be more plausible. He's averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 27.7 minutes per game this season.