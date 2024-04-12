Kuminga is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right pelvic contusion.

Kuminga has appeared in the last three matchups and drew a start during Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers. However, it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined Friday, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis could see increased run.