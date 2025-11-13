Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Kuminga exited Wednesday's win over the Spurs due to knee soreness and is now listed as questionable for Friday's rematch due to bilateral knee patellar tendonitis. If the 23-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Headed to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Available to play•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores team-high 13 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Quiet again in win•