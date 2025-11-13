default-cbs-image
Kuminga (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Kuminga exited Wednesday's win over the Spurs due to knee soreness and is now listed as questionable for Friday's rematch due to bilateral knee patellar tendonitis. If the 23-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased minutes.

