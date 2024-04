Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Kuminga has missed five straight games due to bilateral knee tendinitis. Initially, he was expected to play Thursday versus the Rockets, but he was ultimately ruled out, though no setback was reported. Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Gary Payton (ankle) are also questionable, so the Warriors may be shorthanded on the wings versus Luka Doncic (knee) and the Mavericks.