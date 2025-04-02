Now Playing

Kuminga (pelvis) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Kuminga is in danger of missing Thursday's game in Los Angeles due to a pelvic injury he suffered in Sunday's win against the Spurs. If the 22-year-old forward cannot play, Golden State will likely turn to Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield to pick up the slack.

