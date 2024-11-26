Kuminga (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Kuminga is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive matchup due to an illness. If the 22-year-old forward is ruled out once again, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson will likely see an uptick in playing time.
