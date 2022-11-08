Kuminga is expected to have a bigger role in Golden State's rotation going forward, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Kuminga averaged 10.8 minutes in his first six contests of the 2022-23 season, but he logged 38 minutes in his team's last game Friday against the Pelicans and is expected to be more involved in his team's upcoming matchups, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney could lose a few minutes of playing time with Kuminga set to see more action.