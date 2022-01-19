Kuminga is starting Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kuminga is making his third career start, as coach Steve Kerr said he "really want[s] to see what [Kuminga] looks like in that starting group." In five games that the rookie has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.2 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Drops 19 in loss to Wolves•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Dominant in depth role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Effective off bench Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Not on injury report•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Unavailable Tuesday vs. Grizz•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Recalled Wednesday•