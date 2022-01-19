Kuminga is starting Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kuminga is making his third career start, as coach Steve Kerr said he "really want[s] to see what [Kuminga] looks like in that starting group." In five games that the rookie has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 19.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.2 minutes.