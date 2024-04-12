Kuminga will start Thursday's game against Portland, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kuminga will be replacing Draymond Green who is resting a right knee contusion. With Klay Thompson (knee) also out, Kuminga could see plenty of usage in a great matchup.
