Kuminga finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 43 minutes during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

Making his first start since Jan. 10, Kuminga fell just short of his third double-double of the season while scoring at least 20 points for the sixth straight game. The third-year forward is averaging 25.0 points, 6.7 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 62.8 percent from the floor and 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from long distance.