Kuminga ended Thursday's 134-133 loss to the Kings with 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

Kuminga was dialed in Thursday against the Kings, making solid contributions all over the floor. Although Kuminga and Draymond Green are coping with Dario Saric's promotion to the starting lineup, they are both making cases for a return to the first unit. Kuminga is certainly a piece of the Warriors' future plans, as the 2021 first-round pick is reaping dividends nightly. He's enjoying a solid January, averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 10 games.