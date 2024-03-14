Kuminga chipped in 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Kuminga carried Golden State offensively, but his efforts were not enough, and the team ended up losing against a Mavericks squad that had to deal with the departure of Luka Doncic (hamstring) midway through the contest. Kuminga continues to deliver when called upon duty, and he's becoming more and more reliable on the offensive end of the court. He's averaging 20.6 points per game across seven March appearances, and it wouldn't be a stretch to consider him the Warriors' go-to player on offense for the time being.