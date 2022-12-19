Kuminga (knee) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks.
Kuminga played just five minutes off the bench Sunday, his lowest total since Nov. 11. It's unclear if his lack of playing time was due to his current knee issue, or he's fallen out of the rotation. Either way, the second-year forward will likely be available Tuesday, though he figures to be a risky play given his most recent outing.
