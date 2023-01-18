Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga (foot) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game versus the Celtics. Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Despite scrimmaging Wednesday, Kuminga will likely miss his eighth straight contest with a right foot sprain. However, his return to basketball activities is a good sign the second-year forward will be able to play soon. Kuminga's next chance to suit up will be Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers if he's ruled out Thursday.