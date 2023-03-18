Kuminga is probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to right ankle soreness.

Kuminga missed three games due to the ankle issue before returning for the Warriors' last two games, where he averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 22.5 minutes. He saw an increased role Friday with Draymond Green suspended and should be expected to shift back to the bench with Green back in action Saturday.