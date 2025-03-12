Kuminga (ankle) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Kuminga is trending toward returning to the floor Thursday for the Warriors after missing the last 31 games with a right ankle sprain. Prior to suffering the injury, the 22-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, which are all career-high numbers, shooting 45.9 percent and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.