Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Listed out with knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga is out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to left knee soreness.
Kuminga left Wednesday's loss in Dallas and needs to miss at least contest with the injury. It's particularly rough timing for the forward, who was starting to pick up some steam amid Jimmy Butler's (knee) absence. Now that Kuminga is out, Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton should see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
