Kuminga closed Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pelicans with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Kuminga took full advantage of a favorable situation Friday, putting up season-high numbers across multiple categories. The Warriors opted to give most of their starting unit the night off, allowing Kuminga to step into a much larger role. Given he had failed to score more than four points in any game this season prior to Friday, he can safely be ignored in all moderately shallow formats.