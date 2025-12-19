Kuminga had two points (1-5 FG), four rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 loss to the Suns.

Kuminga was the 12th man in the rotation Thursday evening, so while he has worked his way back onto the floor, he's still not receiving enough minutes to make an impact in fantasy leagues. For what it's worth, head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged after the game that Kuminga was "good" in the 10 minutes he played, and he praised Kuminga for his speed and athleticism, per Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle.