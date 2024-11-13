Kuminga chipped in 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 win over the Mavericks.

Kuminga remains with the second unit after struggling as a starter for the firs three games of the season. While he's made up for the early shortcomings with admirable totals from the bench, coach Steve Kerr appears to prefer Kuminga's current spot in the rotation. Andrew Wiggins has exceeded early expectations, which is one reason for Kuminga's demotion.