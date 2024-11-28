Kuminga totaled 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Thunder.

Kuminga returned to action after battling an illness, and his insertion moved Andrew Wiggins over to the four and Draymond Green to center. This scheme represents Steve Kerr's small-ball approach that he utilized with success earlier in the season, but it wasn't as effective with Isaiah Hartenstein's imposing presence in the paint. Barring an injury or another illness, Kuminga should retain his role in the starting lineup moving forward.