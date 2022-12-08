Kuminga had 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz.

Although the Warriors elected to begin the game with JaMychal Green in the starting five, Kuminga emerged from the bench as the best solution for Draymond Green's (hip) absence. The youngster's opportunities have been limited during his second season, a contrast from his 2021 campaign where he distinguished himself in 12 starts amid the Warriors' injury issues. Kuminga's production will continue to be spotty unless the Warriors are short-handed.