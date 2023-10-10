Kuminga jammed his thumb at practice Tuesday, but he is expected to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kuminga jammed his thumb on the backboard and was then withheld from the contact portion of practice. Coach Steve Kerr expressed that Kuminga shouldn't be limited moving forward, but his status is worth monitoring given the abundance of caution teams operate with during preseason.
