Kuminga will move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Thunder according to Rylan Stiles of the Locked on Thunder Podcast.
This is a matchup move for the Warriors against a smaller Thunder lineup. Kevon Looney will move to the bench for this one, while Anthony Lamb and Jordan Poole will start with Klay Thompson (back) sitting and Donte DiVincenzo coming off the bench.
