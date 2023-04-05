Kuminga logged nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 win over Oklahoma City.

Kuminga drew his third start over Golden State's past four contests and nearly posted his second double-double of the campaign. Since returning from a three-game injury absence in mid-March, Kuminga has appeared in 11 straight games (four starts) and averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.9 minutes during that stretch.