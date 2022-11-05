Kuminga closed Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pelicans with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Kuminga took full advantage of a favorable situation Friday, putting up season-high numbers across multiple categories while the Warriors were without four of their usual starters. Given that he had failed to score more than four points in any game this season prior to Friday, Kuminga can probably be ignored in the majority of season-long leagues with the expectation that all of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will return to the lineup in the Warriors' next game Monday against the Kings.