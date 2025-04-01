Kuminga (pelvis) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Kuminga logged just seven minutes before exiting Sunday's 148-106 win over the Spurs due to a right pelvic contusion, which will keep him sidelined for at least one game. His absence could open up more playing time for the likes of Moses Moody Gui Santos and Buddy Hield.
