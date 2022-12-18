Kuminga will operate off the bench Sunday against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kuminga started Friday's game with Draymond Green (quad) out, but the former will revert back to his reserve role now that the latter is back in the starting lineup. The second-year forward has averaged 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over his past 13 appearances (two starts).