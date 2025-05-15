Kuminga supplied 26 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kuminga certainly had a rollercoaster of a season considering he was in and out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation, but he went out with a bang. In his last four playoff appearances, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes per game. Kuminga will now enter restricted free agency with his future very much uncertain based on Kerr's usage of the forward at times.