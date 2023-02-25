Kuminga accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over Houston.

Kuminga remained in the starting lineup Friday, yet once again failed to deliver anything close to standard league value. Outside of a few brief flashes, Kuminga has been unable to take the next step in his career. He is well outside the top 300 for the season, averaging 8.4 points per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. There remains hope that he will develop into a decent bench option but as for this season, he can be safely ignored in basically every format.